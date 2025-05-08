SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Down 4.0 %
SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.00.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
