Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.8 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

