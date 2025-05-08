STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.42 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

