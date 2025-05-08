Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 345.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stagwell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Stagwell Trading Down 1.1 %

Stagwell stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

