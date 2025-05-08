Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,867 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter worth $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iradimed by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Iradimed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Iradimed by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Iradimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Iradimed’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

