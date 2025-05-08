Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,568 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,378,000 after purchasing an additional 851,586 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,030,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 137,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LRGF opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.