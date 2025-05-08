Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 734 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 927,298 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,695,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 229,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,713,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $97.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

