Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

