Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

