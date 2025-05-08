Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.