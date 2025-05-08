Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,380 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,436.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Insider Activity

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

