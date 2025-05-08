Stifel Financial Corp Buys 26,746 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCV. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 84,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 408,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

BSCV stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.0649 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

