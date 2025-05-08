Stifel Financial Corp Buys 55,540 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 352.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 861,689 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 2.4 %

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.79. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,725.57. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

