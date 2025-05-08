Stifel Financial Corp Buys 621 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,804,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,655,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $104.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

