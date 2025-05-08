Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of RealReal worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other RealReal news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.61. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

