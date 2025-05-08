Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,802,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 665,112 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 587,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 531,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 509,093 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accolade by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair lowered Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.