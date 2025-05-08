Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

