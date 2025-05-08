Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CBIZ by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,944,000 after acquiring an additional 470,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,859,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,134,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 309,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 423,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $838.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

