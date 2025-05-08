Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,629,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,231,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $73.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

