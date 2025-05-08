Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.