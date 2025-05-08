Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPF opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

