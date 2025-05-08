Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.43 Million Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLAR. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Clarus Stock Performance

Clarus stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -7.35%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

