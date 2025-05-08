Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,178 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,315,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,602,000 after buying an additional 206,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,956,000 after buying an additional 512,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 209,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,249,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

