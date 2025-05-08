Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

