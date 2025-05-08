Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,401,000 after buying an additional 1,903,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $90,489,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 792,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,039,000 after purchasing an additional 304,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 429,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 147,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

FR opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

