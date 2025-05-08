Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending ( NYSE:MSDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

MSDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

