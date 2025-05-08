Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 294,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $6,323,494.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,151 shares in the company, valued at $20,277,746.50. This trade represents a 23.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $264,149.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,461,977 shares of company stock valued at $37,418,759. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AI

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.