Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5,163.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

FAN opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

