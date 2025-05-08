Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.31 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $28.06 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

