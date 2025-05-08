Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.82 million, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

