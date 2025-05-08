Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 291 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.