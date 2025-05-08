Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,962 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

