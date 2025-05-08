Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,316 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

