Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,161 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cars.com by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cars.com by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $718.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

