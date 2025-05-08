Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,422 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,812,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,681,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,401,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,652,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,294 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

FLUT stock opened at $242.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.05.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

