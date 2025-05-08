Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.