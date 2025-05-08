Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,441,000 after buying an additional 2,016,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $46,156,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $33,503,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 969,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,603,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 243,723 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.