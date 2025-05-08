Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $118.75 and a one year high of $151.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

