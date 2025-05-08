Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,479 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.