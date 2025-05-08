Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,081 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

