Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,995 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

