Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,730 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 160,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

