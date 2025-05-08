Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Alphatec worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,773,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 770,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $138,910.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 722,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,433.44. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 23,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $278,891.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 844,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,159,262.82. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,352. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.