STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

