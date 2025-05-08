Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 15,423 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 367,102 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

