Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 2,449 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1,078.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 151,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 86,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,467,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

