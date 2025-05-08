Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 37,020 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

