Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 71,224 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 261.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71,224 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.04% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 851,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 million, a PE ratio of -182.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.97). Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently -5.04%.

About Lakeland Industries

(Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.