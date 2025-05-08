Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,222,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

