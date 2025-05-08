Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 117,094 Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 117,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZAP opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $59.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.90.

Get Global X U.S. Electrification ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.